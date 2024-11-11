MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen is still missing after an evening swim over the weekend as the rescue effort continues.

On Monday, friends and family identified the missing teen as 19-year-old Victor Castaneda.

Castaneda was last seen on Saturday, just off South Point Beach.

According to his sister, she was with him that evening at around 6 p.m., when a group went into the water and found themselves in trouble.

Marcus Pearson, a witness who works in the area, was on the beach that night when someone ran to him looking for a lifeguard.

“I heard screaming, but I think the people they were with on the shoreline didn’t know they were in trouble,” Pearson said. “And he said a bunch of us went into the water, and somebody didn’t come back out. There was a young lady that was part of the group, and she was screaming, ‘Where’s my brother? Where’s my brother? He didn’t come back out. Where is my brother?’ So at that point, we knew there was somebody still missing in the water.”

Crews spent Saturday night and Sunday searching for Castaneda in the water and from the air, but they weren’t able to find him.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue were back on the water on Monday, and crews also kept an eye on the shoreline.

The missing teen’s sister posted video from her brother’s 19th birthday and wrote, “I love you, until we meet again.”

His family members are still hoping that he will be found, asking for boaters to keep an eye out.

Crews from Miami Beach, Miami, Miami-Dade and the U.S. Coast Guard all joined this search.

Castaneda is still considered a missing person.

