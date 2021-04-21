Elderly couple speaks out on crash involving drunk driver in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly couple is speaking out about a car crash in Miami that left them with broken bones and bad bruises.

Officials said a drunk driver smashed into their car, and the person who made the dangerous decision has now been arrested.

The crash happened at the intersection of Northwest 37th Avenue and 36th Street last Thursday night.

According to police, 35-year-old Gabriel Pina was behind the wheel of a Lamborghini and speeding when he slammed into two other cars.

Jesus Villaroel, 78, was driving one of those cars. He suffered cuts to his eye and fractures to his face and sternum.

Villaroel and his wife hired an attorney to learn more about where the driver was coming from that night and if he was overserved.

“We believe that the person would probably be coming from a bar. The last calls were at 5 o’clock in the morning in Miami-Dade County, so it’s possible he was coming from an establishment that served alcohol. If that’s the case, that establishment may be responsible for these damages as well by irresponsibly serving alcohol to someone who was already intoxicated,” said Gary Ward of Ward Law.

According to the arrest report, Pina told police he had just come from a strip club, and his blood-alcohol level was double the legal limit.

Pina will be charged with several charges, including DUI with serious bodily injury.

