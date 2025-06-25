MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A female was shot on the eastbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens, causing traffic trouble for drivers.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday night.

“Female, shot to the left chest with an exit wound to the left clavicle […] we’re going to Ryder,” said a dispatcher.

Troopers shut down the eastbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in the area of Northwest 47th Avenue for two hours as they investigated the incident.

Traffic cameras captured a large police presence, and traffic backed up for miles. Drivers could be seen driving the wrong way as they tried getting off the highway.

According to FHP, an occupant traveling in a black Chevy Malibu opened fire on a white Hyundai sedan.

The female, a passenger of the sedan, was revealed to be a minor. She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after sustaining a gunshot wound to her chest. Her condition is unknown.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.

Police said they are looking for a black Chevy Malibu, possibly with one blue fog light.

This is an ongoing investigation. Officials urge anyone with information to contact FHP.

