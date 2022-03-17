NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was allegedly driving under the influence was transported to the hospital after his car plunged into the bay in North Bay Village.

The vehicle landed in the bay behind a building, just off 79th Street, in the area of Larry Paskow Way and West Drive, Thursday morning.

Regina Martin, who lives nearby, ran to help the driver out while the car was sinking.

We heard a scream, a call for help. When I see, there was a guy that was asking for help by the pole over there, and we just helped him,” she said, “and then we find out he has a car, so he flew with the car by the pole.”

Drone video captured the moment the car was pulled out of the water.

The driver said he was alone in the car.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

