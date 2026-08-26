MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A mistake behind the wheel left a Miami Gardens gas station smashed as a driver slammed against its storefront.

The crash occurred on the corner of Northwest 177th Street and Second Avenue, late Tuesday afternoon.

“[The driver] was here. She bought something and then after she left the store, instead of backing the car, she forwarded it and hit our walls and everything and came into our store,” said shop owner Osman Chowdhury.

Chowdhury said two of his employees were inside at the time of the crash. One of them was nearly hit but was able to move out of the way when they noticed the yellow Kia barreling toward them.

According to the owner, the female driver is doing OK and didn’t need to be hospitalized.

“She’s OK. Nobody inside the store was hurt, but lots of damage happened,” said Chowdhury.

Repairs were underway at the gas station on Tuesday night. 7News cameras captured crews cleaning up the shattered glass and a tow truck removing the car.

The owner told 7News he hopes to re-open his store by Wednesday.

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