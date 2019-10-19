Driver arrested after Miami Beach hit-and-run injures 4

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach that left four people injured and sent two of them to the hospital.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash at 63rd Street and Collins Avenue, Saturday night.

Officials said a driver in a black BMW struck four pedestrians crossing the street at the busy intersection, just after 7:20 p.m.

Witnesses said the motorist had hit the gas trying to beat a red light.

Police said the man, 27-year-old Jay Fletcher Alli-Balukoff, then sped away.

Cellphone video recorded from a nearby hotel balcony provided an aerial look at the large police response.

Paramedics transported two female victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

The other two victims were treated at the scene and released.

Police said they later located the BMW and the driver near the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Normandy Drive, just over a mile away from the scene of the crash.

7News cameras captured the subject breaking down in tears in his car as police tried to convince him to exit the vehicle, just before 9 p.m.

Tears were seen streaming down the driver’s cheeks as he held tight to the steering wheel.

Police eventually forced Alli-Balukoff out of the car. He was seen being led by two officers away from the vehicle.

Moments later, Alli-Balukoff was seen stumbling just before he was placed in handcuffs and taken away.

Police said Alli-Balukoff had a blood alcohol level of over double the legal amount. They have not yet specified what charges he may face.

Officers made temporary lane closures near the scene of the crash while they investigated. They have since been reopened to traffic.

