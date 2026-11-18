NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing boy from Northwest Miami-Dade.

Deputies said 14-year-old Marvens Artiste was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from the 2300 block of Northwest 87th Street.

It is unclear what he was last seen wearing.

Artiste stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy A. Madrigal, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3214 (Desk), email

u307222@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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