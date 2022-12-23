MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Delays and cancellations continue at airports all around the United States due to the ‘bomb cyclone‘ forecasters have talked about all week long.

According to AAA, this year is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since the year 2000, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly.

According to the flight tracking site FlightAware.com, air travel is already off to a rough start for thousands of holiday travelers on Friday morning.

So far, just over 6,800 with approximately 700 of those being international flights.

There have been over 5,200 cancellations nationwide and just over 2,900 of those were international flights.

A few travelers shared their experiences at the Miami International Airport.

“I had to have all the bags packed last night, multiple carry-on, checked bags,” said Aaron. “I had to order the Uber in advance, gotta be careful, there may be a lot of traffic going on, delays, going through security, it’s always unpredictable in Miami.”

“We woke up at like 5′ o clock in the morning, my mom got lost in traffic, and we just tried to come here as fast as we could,” said Mia Meyer.

“Get here on time — early, a few hours early,” said Marva Brown.

At MIA, there are currently 51 delays and 32 cancellations.

Meanwhile, at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport there are 34 delays and 53 cancellations.

The numbers continue to grow due to the weather.

