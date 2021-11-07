MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews have completed repairs on a water main that ruptured on the Venetian Causeway in Miami.

7News cameras captured crews as they made some road repairs on San Marco Island, Sunday afternoon.

According to City of Miami Police, the water main broke near Venetian Way, between 12th and 13th Street, Saturday.

Cameras showed water gushing from the pipe and swamping the road.

