Rescue crews from multiple agencies put out fierce flames after a boat caught fire in Biscayne Bay.

Miami-Dade, City of Miami and Coral Gables Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze near the Coral Gables Waterway, Saturday afternoon.

Video provided by MDFR captured firefighters dousing the vessel with water.

Crews were able to get people off the boat and onto fire boats safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

