Coral Princess departs PortMiami with 13 passengers, quarantined crew

MIAMI (WSVN) - A cruise ship that spent several days docked at PortMiami has departed from South Florida with more than a dozen international passengers on board.

The Coral Princess set sail on Thursday evening after all healthy passengers disembarked to head home.

In a statement, a Princess Cruises spokesperson said, “Despite continued efforts through diplomatic channels, current travel restrictions by home countries will prevent homeward travel for 13 international guests, and local authorities will not authorize the use of local hotels.”

As a result, those 13 passengers have joined the Coral Princess crew in a self-imposed quarantine on the ship.

Additional staff was brought aboard to support those under quarantine, officials said.

The Princess Cruises ship arrived in Miami last weekend with several sick people on board. Cruise lines officials said three people on board died from complications due to COVID-19, and more than a dozen others were taken to area hospitals.

It remains unclear where the Coral Princess will be heading to next.

