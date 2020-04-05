3rd death reported, over a dozen hospitalized from Coral Princess as passengers share ordeal

MIAMI (WSVN) - A patient who was rushed to the hospital after the Coral Princess docked at PortMiami has died, officials said, bringing the death toll to three as passengers who are still inside the cruise ship wait to be cleared to go home.

In a statement, Miami-Dade County officials said six persons were transported from the ship to hospitals in Miami-Dade and Tampa on Saturday.

One of these patients, who was transported by private ambulance, died at a hospital in Hialeah, officials said.

Princess Cruises said two other people had died on board the ship before it arrived in South Florida.

On Sunday, officials said, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units assisted in the transport of eight additional patients to area hospitals.

“We continue to work with the Port of Miami to offload passengers and crew and get them to their home as quickly as possible while also getting some very sick patients get the medical care they need to save their lives,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

7News cameras captured patients arriving at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Sunday.

The sight of ambulances leaving the terminal where the ship is docked has become a familiar sights for passengers who remain on board.

It’s been a long journey for passengers like Kathleen O’Neill from Raleigh, North Carolina.

“I don’t know what were gonna do,” she said.

O’Neill said she’s frustrated after being on board the ship for a month.

“We are trapped on this boat,” she said.

The passenger said she is also scared after hearing there have been multiple confirmed cases of coronavirus and three deaths.

“I’m 64, my husband is 71. I do not want to die on this ship,” she said.

The cruise departed from Chile on March 5 and was supposed to end in Argentina on March 19. However, because of issues due to the coronavirus, the ship ended up docking at Port Miami on Saturday, thousands of miles away from its original destination.

“There’s really no sense of what’s going on, or when we are going to be allowed off this ship,” said O’Neill, “and, to be honest with you, it’s extremely disconcerting to see ambulance after ambulance going away.”

While O’Neill said she’s not showing signs of COVID-19, she will continue to show paper signs she made from her balcony.

“One of them says ‘Test me,’ another one says ‘I’m not sick,’ and the other sign says ‘Let me go,'” she said.

While some passengers must stay quarantined on the ship, those from specific regions and who have been medically cleared are heading home.

7News cameras showed several of them boarding buses at the terminal headed to Miami International Airport. From there, they will be getting on to flights to California, Australia and the United Kingdom.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have changed their policy and is not allowing passengers disembarking off cruise ships to fly commercial. They will now have to take charter flights, a step that delays the process even more.

Especially for the O’Neills, who said they’ve been told friends aren’t allowed to drive down to pick them up at the port.

“My husband is on the other phone with friends in North Carolina that are private pilots to see if one of them is willing to come and get us,” said O’Neill.

Sunday night, county officials said Jackson Health System is sending in medical personnel to help passengers on the ship. In addition, MDFR crews have replaced the ship’s oxygen supply, which had been running low.

