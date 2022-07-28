FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Days after a 2-year-old boy was struck by gunfire in Florida City, local and state leaders went door to door to hand out flyers as police search for the person or people responsible.

7News cameras captured community leaders as they knocked on doors, Wednesday evening, hoping to get some answers.

“We want to find justice for this family, absolutely, because if you don’t get the shooters off the streets, guess what: they keep shooting,” said Florida State Rep. Kevin Chambliss.

Chambliss joined Florida City Vice Mayor Walter Thompson and other community members as they handed out flyers in the neighborhood where, police said, Makai Louissaint was hit in the leg after gunshots rang out, early Monday morning.​

“We’re scared. I don’t know; it’s a lot,” said Tera Louissaint, the child’s aunt.

Family members said they were out on the front porch of their home, located along the 900 block of Southwest Sixth Place, when bullets started flying and hit the toddler.

“I’m still mad about the situation, ’cause we don’t know who did it. We don’t know where they’re at,” said Tera. “They could be out there shooting again, hitting another child or trying to kill somebody. We don’t know.”

Paramedics rushed the 2-year-old to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where he is recovering. He is expected to be OK.

“He’s a great child, a good child, smart child, smile, happy child,” said Tera.

A second victim was also hit and taken to Jackson South Medical Center. Investigators have not identified the patient.

Local leaders said the senseless violence plaguing the area needs to stop, and the only way to do that is with the community’s help.

“When that happens in our community, our community needs to respond by speaking up and speaking out,” said Chambliss.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject or subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

