FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A 2-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital hours after, police said, he and another person came under fire in a Florida City neighborhood.

According to Florida City Police, the shooting took place along the 900 block of Southwest Sixth Place, at around 1 a.m., Monday.

7News cameras captured dozens of evidence markers spread out at the scene of the crime. Bullets holes were also found in at least two cars.

Police said the injured toddler, Makai Louissaint, was shot in the leg. He was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital with his grandmother by his side.

The child’s aunt, Teri, said they were hanging out in front of their home when someone fired toward them.

“We was just on the porch chilling, and the next thing you know, you hear, ‘Pop, pop, pop,’ and we was all trying to get into the house, and we seen the baby shot,” she said.

Police officers cordoned off the area as they combed for clues.

Monday evening, Louissaint underwent surgery, and he is doing fine.

While Louissaint is expected to be OK, his grandmother said she is not.

“I’m not doing good. I want y’all to catch the person who did this,” she said over the phone.

The second victim was transported to Jackson South Medical Center.

Bullets hit several vehicles in the vicinity, including Kathleen Luna’s car.

“I was sleeping last night. It was so loud I jumped out of my bed and ran to my room, my mom ran to her room, so right now what we’re trying to figure out is what’s the next step. Who’s gonna pay for our car damages?” she said. “Everyone last night was gathering together, like, ‘What are we gonna do? Who’s gonna pay for this? What is the city gonna do?’ Because this is unacceptable. I should be able to be on my porch and relax after a long day’s work.”

Detectives said they are trying to find the person responsible.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Florida City Police at 305-247-8223 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

