NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A diver was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from the water in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The Coast Guard pulled the 40-year-old man into their rescue boat near the 10000 block of Collins Avenue Sunday night.

“Be advised we just received a call from the Coast Guard receiving a diver down on a dive boat just outside of Haulover Inlet,” said a dispatcher.

It appears the diver suffered some form of a medical emergency and lost consciousness while surfacing the water.

Crews brought the man to shore, where they performed life-saving measures, before transporting him by ground to Aventura Hospital.

“It’s one diver. They are performing CPR,” said a dispatcher.

At last check, there’s been no update on the man’s condition.

It’s unclear what the ocean conditions were like when the incident occurred but the National Hurricane Center said with Hurricane Erin still off shore, the eastern coast could experience life-threatening surf and strong rip currents.

The Coast Guard is leading the investigation and have not released the man’s identity.

