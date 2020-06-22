City of Miami, other Miami-Dade cities to require masks in public at all times

MIAMI (WSVN) - Leaders from several Miami-Dade County municipalities are stepping up measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19, as the state surpassed 100,000 reported cases of the virus.

At a news conference held Monday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the city will require people to wear facial coverings in public at all times.

“We are going to be implementing a ‘mask in public’ rule,” he said.

Officials said the following municipalities will be enforcing this regulation:

Miami

North Miami Beach

Miami Gardens

Doral

Pinecrest

West Miami

Aventura

Hialeah

In a tweet, Key Biscayne officials said they are considering enforcing this rule.

The announcement comes days after three restaurants in Miami were ordered closed after police discovered violations to the new normal guidelines set by the county and the city.

Two of those businesses, Astra in Wynwood and Swan in the Design District, were able to reopen on Sunday after signing an affidavit agreeing to follow the safety regulations.

The owner of the third restaurant, El Secreto Bar and Grill in Little Havana, said it is registered as a bar and thus not allowed to reopen yet.

Over the weekend, Dr. Scott A. Rivkees, Florida’s Surgeon General, also recommended that Floridians wear face masks whenever social distancing isn’t possible.

June Ellis with Jackson Memorial Hospital addressed the uptick in local COVID-19 cases.

“We are seeing a significant amount of patients in their younger years,” she said.

Suarez also pointed out three ZIP codes with a dramatic increase in new cases: 33142, 33125 and 33126.

“We are extremely concerned that hospitalizations are up, ventilators are up, [intensive care unit] patients are up,” he said.

Last week, Suarez was spotted at Swan standing shoulder to shoulder with two other men as they posed for a picture.

“It’s incumbent upon me as a public official to make sure that every single picture that I take is done responsibly, and that one wasn’t,” he admitted.

Suarez’s office issued a statement over the weekend that reads in part, “The Mayor had dinner at a table with three other individuals in compliance with city and county policy. He is doing everything he can to responsibly support local small businesses.”

With the spike in cases across the state, Miami Beach Dan Gelber has a simple message for businesses and his residents: follow the rules or get ready for another shutdown.

“Obviously, if you get to a point where our health care system is going to be overrun, we’ll have to consider everything on the table,” he said.

