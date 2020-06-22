Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases surpass 100,000

(WSVN) - There are now more than 100,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 3,173 deaths.

As of 10:40 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 100,217 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,926 from Sunday’s update.

There are now 26,239 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 11,327 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 10,943 and 165 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 13,119 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

