Chihuahua goes missing from Miami pet grooming business

MIAMI (WSVN) - A heartbroken family hopes the public can help find their dog after she went missing from a pet grooming business in Miami.

Andrea Arocha said she and her family went out of town last week and boarded Hershey, their 6-year-old Chihuahua, at Ana’s Pet Grooming on Southwest Eighth Street and 67th Avenue.

Then the pet disappeared, and the family is hurting.

“She’s my everything,” Andrea said through sobs. “She’s my best friend.”

Heartbreaking: The Arocha family went on a trip and left their dog w/the groomer like they always do. When they returned to Miami they learned their little Hershey, a Chihuahua, had gotten out from the groomer’s back fence and is missing. @wsvn #Exclusive flyer info: pic.twitter.com/rN0Sicy9Cn — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 6, 2021

Now the search is on for Hershey. The family said they posted more than 1,000 reward flyers around the area.

Loved ones feel like they’ve lost one of their family members. They said they’ve had the Chihuahua since she was born.

As they said they’ve done before, the family left Hershey at Ana’s Pet Grooming before they took a trip.

“We came back Saturday, and when we called to say we were gonna pick up the dog, that’s the moment where they had informed us that she was missing,” said Vanessa Arocha.

According to Ana Peña, who owns the business, Hershey escaped last Friday through a small space in the back fence.

The 2 ½-pound dog can be seen on surveillance video wearing her little doggie dress in the back alley behind the business.

The Arochas said they are desperate to get Hershey back.

“We just want her home. We’re not accusing anyone. If someone found her and picked her up and is protecting her, no questions asked,” said Eddie Arocha.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for her safe return.

“Please return her,” said Peña.

On the verge of tears herself, Peña said she’s doing everything humanly possible to get the dog back to her family.

The business has also put flyers up.

On Saturday, Eddie said, the family learned their dog was possibly being picked up several blocks away.

“Witnesses said she was picked up by an SUV. She was crossing the street, and the SUV stopped, picked her up and kept going, and it was heading toward Eighth Street,” he said.

“If you have Hershey, if you’ve seen her, please, please call the numbers you see on the flyers,” Andrea said. “She means more to me than anything. I just wanna bring her home, so please.”

If you any information regarding Hershey’s whereabouts, call 7News, and we’ll contact the family.

