Charges dropped against MIA traveler slapped by MDPD officer

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have dropped all charges against a woman who, they said, was slapped by a Miami-Dade Police officer at Miami International Airport.

Paris Anderson was facing charges of battery and disorderly conduct after the July 1 confrontation with the officer at the American Airlines rebooking desk.

Body camera video shows the officer striking the 21-year-old traveler following an apparent verbal dispute.

Investigators said MDPD Officer Anthony Rodriguez hit Anderson across the face after she had been yelling and cursing at airline employees. She was threatening them because she had missed her flight.

Rodriguez has since been fired.

