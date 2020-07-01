Miami-Dade officer relieved from duty after apparently striking woman at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has been relieved of duty after a video shows an officer apparently striking a woman at Miami International Airport.

The video, taken Wednesday according to the time stamp, shows a woman and an officer arguing before the woman appears to get into the officer’s face.

When the woman asked the officer what he was going to do, he apparently slaps her in the face and tackles her to the ground.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Although no details were given about the altercation, Ramirez released a statement saying:

“I am shocked and angered by a body cam video that I just saw involving one of our officers. I’ve immediately initiated an investigation and ordered that the involved officer be relieved of duty. Actions such as these undermine the hard work that we have invested in our community and causes my heart to break for our community and for the vast majority of our officers who dedicate their lives to serving our County. This will not stand and I assure our community that any officer acting in this vain will be held to account.”

Ramirez has also asked Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle to get involved in the investigation.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez also weighed in on the situation.

