MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver lost control and ended up underwater in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the 4600 block of Collins Avenue, just after 11 a.m. on Friday.

7Skyforce captured the green vehicle entirely submerged in the bay.

The motorist was reportedly able to make it out of the car.

Traffic in the area may be affected, so drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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