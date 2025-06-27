NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the tracks in North Miami Beach when a Brightline train struck a vehicle, police said.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northeast 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Friday morning.

The vehicle involved sustained minor damage, but nobody involved in the crash reported injuries.

The road has since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.