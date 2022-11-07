WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade Schools Police officer faced a judge in connection to the shooting of her ex-boyfriend, a Miami-Dade Police officer, outside his family’s Hialeah home, sending the victim to the hospital.

Yessenia Sanchez found herself on the other side of the law as she posed for a mug shot after being booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, early Saturday morning.

On Sunday, she appeared in bond court before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Carlos Gamez.

Sanchez, 32, faces multiple charges, including attempted murder.

“With respect to count one, attempted murder, the court’s gonna hold you no bond. As to count two, aggravated stalking, the court’s going to issue you a $5,000 bond,” said Gamez. “The court’s also going to issue you a stay away order in this case, ma’am, directing you to stay away from Mr. Damian Colon.”

Hialeah Police said Colon, a 17-year veteran with Miami-Dade Police, was off-duty when he was shot outside his family’s residence, located near West 79th Street and 13th Avenue, Friday morning.

Surveillance video shows the moments after, detectives said, Sanchez stalked and shot her ex-boyfriend.

Moments after she drove off, the security footage shows her pickup truck slamming into a vehicle as she tried to get away.

A woman was seen walking toward the damaged vehicle.

“Where did the car go?” said a woman.

“I have no idea,” another woman is heard saying.

The suspect kept on going and hit additional cars without stopping.

Fellow members of law enforcement flocked to Ryder Trauma Center after paramedics airlifted him there following the dangerous domestic situation.

Investigators said Sanchez used an app to track down Colon’s whereabouts, and moments after she confronting him, she shot him in the head.

Sanchez was eventually arrested. Detectives said she waived her rights and confessed.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, MDPD Directors Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III asked for the public’s support.

“Right now, what we ask for is prayers,” he said.

Sanchez was arrested for another domestic violence charge involving a boyfriend in September 2021. 7News cannot confirm whether the same officer was involved.

