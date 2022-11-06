MIAMI (WSVN) - New surveillance video captured the chaotic moments after, police said, a woman shot her ex-boyfriend, an off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer, outside his family’s Hialeah home, sending him to the hospital.

Police said Yessenia Sanchez, the woman whose pickup truck is seen on the security footage, is the former girlfriend of the officer, identified by 7News sources as Damian Colon.

Sanchez, 32, is accused of hitting another woman’s car as she sped away from the residence, located near West 79th Street and 13th Avenue, Friday morning. Police said she struck more parked vehicles without stopping.

Hialeah Police said Sanchez, a former Miami-Dade Schools Police officer, was in a relationship with Colon for seven years.

Investigators said the suspect used an app to stalk Colon, tracking him down to his family’s home.

Police said Sanchez confronted the off-duty officer in the driveway, where she shot him in the head.

Colon was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, where he underwent surgery. The officer, who has been with the department for 17 years, is listed in critical but stable condition.

“Right now, what we ask for is prayers,” said MDPD Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III.

Back at the scene of the shooting, 7Skyforce captured a pool of blood near the entrance to the house.

Early Saturday morning, 7News cameras showed Sanchez shortly before she was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade. She declined to comment and covered her face with a hoodie.,

Police said Sanchez waived her rights and confessed to the crime.

This was not her first run-in with a law. In September 2021, she was arrested for another domestic dispute, though 7News has been unable to confirm whether it involved the same officer.

Sanchez is expected to appear in court on Sunday.

