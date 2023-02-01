KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist is recovering in the hospital after he was struck by a driver who took off.

The rider was identified as Carlos Trevisson Maza. He was out for an evening bike ride when he was hit by the driver who didn’t stop, Tuesday.

It happened along Crandon Boulevard, near Key Biscayne, and the man’s cousin saw it all happen.

“I felt a car going by me, and then I saw my cousin just flying out of the lane in front of me,” said Aristides Maza Duerto.

That night he was still waiting outside Jackson Memorial Hospital to hear that his cousin was OK.

“He’s a very good guy. I really hope he comes out of this one,” said Duerto.

Rescue crews rushed the 48-year-old to the hospital; he was bleeding from his head.

As the victim was being wheeled into the hospital, the bike helmet was still seen with him.

The cousins are avid bicyclists who ride the same trail in Key Biscayne four times a week.

“We were on the bicycle lane. We were not outside the bicycle lane or anything like that,” said Duerto.

Duerto said the black SUV almost hit him before slamming into his cousin.

“He did two flips in the air and hit the ground on the right side of the road,” said Duerto.

“[He was on the ground] he tried to move. I asked him not to move. I asked him to stay down. He was bleeding,” said Duerto.

Detectives said the driver kept going.

“That black SUV has a big dent on the right side of the car,” said Duerto.

Currently, only one lane is open on Crandon Boulevard as the investigation continues.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

