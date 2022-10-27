MIAMI (WSVN) - The Rickenbacker Causeway has changed its speed limit to 40 MPH from the toll plaza to Calusa circle and will be enforced on Thursday.

This is in response to many fatal incidents on the road between bicyclists and drivers.

One of those crashes was on May 15 when Yaudys Vera and Ogniana Reyes were both killed after a car ran into them

Traffic data collected over the summer verified the need for a decrease in the speed limit on the causeway.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.