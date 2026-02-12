HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials say a state tag agency in Hialeah may have been fueled by fraud, resulting in the arrest of at least two people and several more remain on the loose.

Marvin Codio and Belkis Escobar Navarro are behind bars after, police said, they were involved in the forgery of a car purchaser’s signature across several Florida vehicle tags.

Both Codio and Escobar Navarro worked at the Hialeah auto tag agency.

They are charged with official misconduct, providing false information and vehicle forgery.

Investigators said nine people were involved in the scheme. Most of them remain on the loose as of Thursday evening.

