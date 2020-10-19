Appellate court reinstates Miami-Dade curfew amid lawsuit

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County’s curfew extending from midnight until 6 a.m. is making a comeback.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez confirmed on Monday night that an appellate court reinstated a stay of the injunction order that was issued Friday.

That ruling stems from lawsuit filed by the adult entertainment venue Tootsie’s Cabaret that challenged the county’s emergency order.

County officials said they will not be enforcing the curfew Tuesday morning to make sure residents and businesses have time to adjust.

However, beginning Tuesday night at the stroke of midnight, it will be back and will be enforced.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121

