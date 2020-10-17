Judge rules Miami-Dade cannot enforce curfew on businesses; county appeals

MIAMI (WSVN) - Following a judge’s ruling, Miami-Dade County officials said they cannot enforce its current curfew, extending from midnight until 6 a.m., on businesses that want to remain open during those hours, prompting an appeal from the county.

Saturday’s announcement comes one day after Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Beatrice Butchko issued a temporary injunction preventing the county from enforcing the curfew as a measure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The ruling stems from lawsuit filed by the adult entertainment venue Tootsie’s Cabaret ythat chellenged the county’s emergency order.

In a statement issued Saturday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez wrote, “As of right now, the county cannot enforce the curfew at businesses until resolution of the appeal. From a practical matter, the curfew is unenforceable until the appeal is settled by the courts. However, we can and will continue to enforce the county’s orders on facial coverings, distancing and important rules governing public health protocols for businesses.”

