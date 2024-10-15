MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An interactive mixed-media LED display was unveiled in Miami Beach

7News captured the unveiling which took place Monday night on Espanola Way.

Adobe—a software company that creates tools for digital content creation—partnered with Miami native artist Jen Stark to unveil their creation atop the South Beach Walkway.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, along with other city leaders, were among the crowd who were all in step with the vibrant exhibit.

“I consider it kind of like a psychedelic growing garden that blooms as you walk by,” Stark told 7News. “It’s almost like hopping on Lili pads. It just just comes to life with every step.”

“Adobe is thrilled to bring our creative conference, the largest in the world, to Miami Beach,” said Erica Warren of Adobe. “And we’re so thrilled to partner with Jen Stark and create the Adobe way—this experiential art you see behind us.”

The LED exhibit will be able to be viewed until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

