DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Immigration advocates came together outside Doral City Hall to protest the city’s partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Some attendees at Wednesday morning’s gathering said the law enforcement partnership is turning Doral, a city with a large Venezuelan population, into a ghost town.

The city’s 287(g) agreement authorizes local police to perform certain immigration enforcement functions under ICE supervision.

The activists came to Doral City Hall with approximately 170 signatures from people who demand the city’s partnership come to an end. They hope to present the signatures during Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

“Despite what the misleading statements from state officials have said, they are free to leave this agreement, and the governor, despite his threats, does not have the authority to remove municipal officials for doing so,” said Sam Lester with ACLU Florida.

Some of the protesters told 7News that they met with Doral Mayor Christi Fraga earlier this week to discuss ending the agreement.

“We met with Mayor Fraga a couple of days ago. We appreciate the conversation; it was in good faith, but ultimately it has led to inaction. Nothing has come out of it of consequence to the community, so we’re here to reiterate those consequences and scenarios for exit out of this harmful agreement,” said Thomas Kennedy, Policy Analyst with the Florida Immigrant Coalition.

Residents said they have never seen the city so empty in all of their years living there, as they say people are afraid to be outside in fear of being deported.

Residents and activists present at the protest are hopeful to see some progress made.

Fraga told 7News that she wants residents to know they are safe and protected under her leadership. She also said her team submitted a letter to the State Attorney’s office hoping to see some change in the future.

Doral is not the only South Florida city facing pressure to end the agreement. Last month, around a dozen organizers gathered outside Miami City Hall to push Mayor Eileen Higgins to drop out of the program as well.

Doral’s City Council meeting is scheduled to resume at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

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