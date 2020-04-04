8th Miami-Dade COVID-19 test site to open at South Dade Government Center

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - An eighth drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 is set to open in Miami-Dade County this weekend, officials said.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced on Saturday that the location will be in the southern part of the county.

“I’m announcing today the opening of a new drive-thru testing site at the South Dade Government Center,” Gimenez said in a video message. “It will be open tomorrow, Sunday, for those who have appointments.”

The South Dade Government Center is located on Southwest 211th Street, right off the Florida Turnpike, in Cutler Bay.

Gimenez said crews are also hard at work trying to open two more test sites, one of them possibly at the Youth Fair.

For a full list of testing locations and how to make an appointment, click here.

