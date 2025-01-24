MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police announced Friday morning that one person was arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Miami.

Police arrested 57-year-old George Sternbergh after he struck a pedestrian that was attempting to cross the street.

Just after 10p.m., Thursday, police were dispatched to Northwest 14th Avenue and 54th Street in reference to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian.

“Pedestrian hit Northwest 14th Avenue and 54th Street,” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner.

According to police, a man was found lying in the street unconscious after Sternbergh hit him with his vehicle.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to the arrest report, an officer witnessed the incident and tried to pull over the car but that is when Sternbergh sped off, prompting a pursuit.

While trying to elude the officer, Sternbergh lost control and crashed into a driver at Northwest 17th Avenue and 50th Street, also fleeing the scene of that crash, this time on foot.

“Rescue 12 [inaudible] Northwest 17th Avenue and 50th Street,” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner.

Sternbergh was apprehended shortly after and taken into custody.

Two victims were inside the vehicle, both were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

They sustained multiple injuries including a dislocated shoulder and fractured collarbone.

According to police, Sternbergh had his license revoked in 2013 and is a habitual traffic offender.

He’s been convicted of driving with a suspended license four times.

Sternbergh is expected to face a judge on Friday.

