3 suspected Miami Sprint store armed robbers face judge

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three suspects of an armed robbery at a Sprint store in Miami appeared in court, Monday.

The robbery occurred at the Sprint located at 3150 N Miami Ave.

Marquell Lambert along with two other co-defendants, Robert Jackson and Shiaara Pinder, have been charged with armed robbery after going into the store demanding phones from employees while threatening them with guns.

They walked out of the store with five iPhones.

One of the employees managed to activate the Find My Phone app for two of the phones the crooks stole, which helped police track them and arrest them.

The judge sentenced Jackson and Pinder to house arrest.

Lambert was given no bond.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.