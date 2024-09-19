MIAMI (WSVN) - A 20-year-old man and his co-conspirator have been charged with conspiracy to steal and launder over $230 million in cryptocurrency, and federal authorities said the arrests are connected to an FBI raid of a mansion in Miami.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 20-year-old Malone Lam of Miami and Los Angeles, California, and 21-year-old Jeandiel Serrano of Los Angeles, were placed under arrest Wednesday night.

The indictment alleges the duo, along with others, orchestrated cryptocurrency thefts and laundered the proceeds through exchanges and mixing services.

They are accused of using the stolen funds to finance international travel, lavish lifestyles including nightclubs, luxury cars, watches, jewelry, designer handbags and rental homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Thursday night, FBI officials confirmed Lam and Serrano’s arrests are connected with a raid they carried out on Wednesday at a mansion near Northeast 83rd Street and 12th Avenue, just south of Miami Shores.

Lam, a Singapore citizen using the online aliases “Anne Hathaway” and “$$$,” and Serrano, who goes by “VersaceGod” and “@SkidStar,” allegedly accessed victim accounts and transferred cryptocurrency into their control, including over 4,100 Bitcoin from a Washington, D.C. victim in August.

Both men are set to appear in U.S. District Courts in Florida and California on Thursday.

City of Miami Police said they assisted FBI agents with Wednesday’s raid.

