(WSVN) - Two cases of a new subvariant of the omicron variant have been reported in Miami-Dade County, according to new findings.

The two cases were identified Friday by Premier Medical Laboratory Services through Next Generation Sequencing and are the first reported for Miami-Dade County.

The BA.2 subvariant has been dubbed “stealth omicron” because it is difficult to detect as a mutation by PCR-based testing, the most common testing method for COVID-19.

According to PMLS, Florida now has four total reported cases of BA.2 in the state.

