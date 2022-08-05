OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and two people were taken to the hospital after they were involved in a violent crash in Opa-Locka that led troopers to shut down State Road 9 in both directions.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a red Ford pickup truck was traveling west on State Road 9, near Northwest 22nd Avenue when the driver lost control and went across the center median and into the eastbound lanes, just after noon, Friday.

Authorities said the truck collided head-on with a red Chevy sedan.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived to both sides of the east and west lanes to care for the victims involved.

First responders had to extricate two people that were still trapped in the Chevy by lifting the roof off it with the Jaws of Life.

The front passenger in the Chevy died at the scene, and paramedics airlifted the woman driving the Chevy and the driver of the Ford to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

As of 4 p.m., State Road 9 remains closed all the way back on the east side of the Golden Glades Interchange and the west side of 22nd Avenue.

Just after 5 p.m., 7SkyForce hovered above the Golden Glades Interchange, where troopers set up barrels to enable drivers to turn onto the Park and Ride.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

