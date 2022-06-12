MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive turned deadly in Miami Gardens, leaving one person dead and sending three others to the hospital, police said.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash along the 2500 block of Northwest 183rd Street, early Sunday morning

According to investigators, a car was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and slammed into a tree, just before 1 a.m.

A witness who identified himself as George W. said he saw the violent crash.

“The car was going eastbound doing like, 100, After it passed the light, it went airborne,” he said. ” When it went airborne, the driver lost control and ran into a tree and did like a ‘doughnut’ around and hit that way.”

The driver, along with two other passengers, were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A third passenger was pronounced dead on the scene.

“Don’t take cars for granted. Cars are not toys. You know, cars should be driven responsibly,” said George W.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.