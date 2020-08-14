Miami-Dade Police reviewing 2018 arrest of man seen on body camera video saying ‘I can’t breathe’

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are taking another look at the 2018 arrest of a man who was seen on body camera video saying “I can’t breathe.”

The arrest originally took place in August 2018. Officers arrested Keeler Harris, who was 31 years old at the time.

Harris remains in jail on charges related to the incident.

Police said they first approached Harris because they believed the car he was driving was stolen. Police said when they stopped him, he ran.

Police eventually caught up to Harris. However, what is now raising questions is what took place when they took him into custody.

Video shows an officer punching Harris several times after he is already on the ground. An officer could be heard saying “stop resisting” at the time.

Another officer is then seen with his knee on Harris’ back. Harris could be heard saying “I can’t breathe.”

“None of the other police officers intervened,” said attorney Sebastian Ohanian. “I think that’s a big systemic problem.”

Harris and his family have hired Ohanian, and while they have not yet taken legal action, Ohanian said they are looking at all of their options.

7News has reached out to Miami-Dade police, and they said they have just initiated an internal investigation now that this scene has been brought to their attention.

“If the police department wants police officers that want to abuse people, then they’re not going to terminate him,” Ohanian said. “That’s what I think this boils down too.”

Harris’ next court date is scheduled for September.

