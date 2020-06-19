Miami-Dade officials announce crackdown on safety measures amid rise in COVID-19 cases

MIAMI (WSVN) - For the first time since the pandemic, Thursday’s COVID-19 case numbers for Florida have set an alarming new record. As a result, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is cracking down on safety measures to slow the spread of the virus.

Gimenez said the education period is over, and it is now about enforcement. He said business owners and employees should know what to do at this point in time.

“From now on, if we see a violation, we close the business immediately,” said Gimenez.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Miami-Dade County and across the state, Gimenez made a promise to bust any business caught breaking the rules.

“Now, with the virus spreading, just as we have started to open up our economy, we’re going to get tough on those who are not following the rules,” he said.

On Thursday, Florida documented another record-breaking increase of more than 3,000 additional cases reported.

Officials said the Sunshine State saw its highest one day total yet.

Results show an increase in positive cases in those between 25 and 34 years old.

“These are probably folks getting tested before they’re going back to work,” said CEO of Cleveland Clinic Florida Dr. Wael Barsoum. “Many of them are asymptomatic, so we would not have caught them. To be clear, it’s good that we’re testing them. It’s good that we’re catching it, because it’s those folks that could unwittingly spread the disease to others.”

Others refer to senior citizens who are more susceptible to catching and dying from the disease.

“Florida has always made the stuff of nightmares,” said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo of the UAB Division of Infectious Diseases.

She said the state could be headed for disaster.

“The potential for the virus to take off there is very, very nerve-wracking and could have catastrophic consequences,” she said.

That is why, experts say, it is important for residents to practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently and wear a mask in public.

“You choosing not to wear a mask is essentially saying that you don’t care about those around you,” said Barsoum.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez shared a similar sentiment.

“We’re very concerned,” he said. “We’re sounding the alarm bells and we’re also stepping up our enforcement to make sure that this alarming trend does not continue.”

Officers assigned to Miami’s business district will be on the lookout for violations.

If anyone spots a violation and would like to make a report, call 305-4-POLICE (765423)

