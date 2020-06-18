Florida health officials report over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

(WSVN) - There are now more than 85,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 3,061 deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 85,926 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,207 from Wednesday’s update.

Thursday’s total reported case number is now the highest amount of positive cases reported in one day by the state. The previous record was Tuesday’s number which was totaled at 2,783 cases.

There are now 23,854 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 10,111 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 9,854 and 146 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 12,577 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.