Miami-Dade Homeless Trust asking for 3,400 face covering donations to protect homeless

Related
MIAMI (WSVN) - A local charity is asking the public for help in protecting the homeless population from the coronavirus.
The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust is asking the public to donate masks or face coverings for people experiencing homelessness.
The organization said an estimated 3,400 masks or face coverings are needed to meet the CDC’s orders.
“Our priority is meeting CDC guidelines and the Mayor’s Emergency Order which is why we are reaching out to the community for their help,” said Chairman Ron Book. “We simply can’t do this alone. Our continuum of care is focused 24/7 on COVID-19 mitigation. Masks and cloth face coverings are one of the big missing links. If the community can step in, then we can focus our energies fully on the enormous number of other priorities resulting from this pandemic.”
Mask donations are currently being accepted at five locations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.
- NE Dade – Aventura Branch
2930 Aventura Boulevard
Aventura, FL 33180
- South Miami Branch
6000 Sunset Drive
South Miami, FL 33143
- Arcola Lakes Branch
8240 NW 7 Avenue
Miami, FL 33150
- Kendall Lakes Branch
15205 SW 88 Street
Miami, FL 33196
- West Dade Regional Library
9445 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33165
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.