Miami-Dade Homeless Trust asking for 3,400 face covering donations to protect homeless

MIAMI (WSVN) - A local charity is asking the public for help in protecting the homeless population from the coronavirus.

The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust is asking the public to donate masks or face coverings for people experiencing homelessness.

The organization said an estimated 3,400 masks or face coverings are needed to meet the CDC’s orders.

“Our priority is meeting CDC guidelines and the Mayor’s Emergency Order which is why we are reaching out to the community for their help,” said Chairman Ron Book. “We simply can’t do this alone. Our continuum of care is focused 24/7 on COVID-19 mitigation. Masks and cloth face coverings are one of the big missing links. If the community can step in, then we can focus our energies fully on the enormous number of other priorities resulting from this pandemic.”

Mask donations are currently being accepted at five locations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

NE Dade – Aventura Branch

2930 Aventura Boulevard

Aventura, FL 33180

South Miami Branch

6000 Sunset Drive

South Miami, FL 33143

Arcola Lakes Branch

8240 NW 7 Avenue

Miami, FL 33150

Kendall Lakes Branch

15205 SW 88 Street

Miami, FL 33196

West Dade Regional Library

9445 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33165

For more information, click here.

