MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Fire Department debuted a new fireboat.

The newest addition to the maritime response fleet was revealed on Tuesday.

It was built with increased pumping capabilities and is equipped with the most advanced technology in the industry.

The 55 by 17.5-foot boat has a maximum speed of 55 mph to help keep South Florida waterways safe.

