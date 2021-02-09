Miami-Dade County Youth Fair rescheduled for November

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair has been rescheduled for late 2021.

On Tuesday, organizers made the announcement that the fair has been rescheduled to take place from Nov. 18 through Dec. 5.

The fair was previously scheduled to reopen in March.

Organizers said the event has been moved with the best interests of their guests, vendors, volunteers, performers and staff in mind.

Tickets that were purchased for the 2020 Youth Fair can be converted to tickets for the 2021 Youth Fair.

Individuals who purchased their tickets online and would like a refund can call 1-800-514-3849 by March 11 to receive a full refund.

The announcement of the Youth Fair’s rescheduling comes on the same day the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana cancelled the Calle Ocho Music Festival for 2021.

