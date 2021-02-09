Calle Ocho canceled for second year due to pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two more South Florida events have been canceled due to the pandemic.

The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana announced that they would be canceling Calle Ocho and Carnaval on the Mile, which takes place in Coral Gables.

“It is disappointing that this will be the second year in a row without a Calle Ocho Music Festival, but public health is the priority,” the organization said in a statement. “We look forward to dancing in the street together again in 2022.”

This is the second year in a row that Calle Ocho was canceled due to the pandemic.

Both events have been rescheduled for 2022, with Carnaval on the Mile set for March 5 – 6, 2022 and Calle Ocho set for March 13, 2022.

