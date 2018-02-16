Miami-Dade College hosts vigils for school shooting victims at several campuses

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade College hosted a number of vigils at its campuses across South Florida.

Hundreds gathered in Northwest Miami-Dade Friday to mourn the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting — and pray for their families.

“Today our country, our city and our community mourn the 17 lives that were taken too early, 17 people will not hug their family, will not laugh again, will not kiss their loved ones or have the chance to say goodbye,” said MDC student Alexandra Pacheco. “These candles are lit in memory of them.”

Students also wrote messages of hope and prayers dedicated to the victims, survivors and first responders.

