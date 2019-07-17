Miami Beach votes to remove happy hour signs from sidewalk cafes

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach commissioners have voted to remove the happy hour and special signs from sidewalk cafes found throughout the city.

Commissioners said the ordinance, which was passed in Miami Beach City Hall on Wednesday, is aimed at improving the experience at sidewalk cafes.

Tourists, locals, politicians and advocates have complained for years that the signs next to some of the cafes could be misleading, tacky, dishonest and in the way.

“To limit the clutter on Ocean Drive, to eliminate the specials being advertised that really aren’t specials — listen, to put it bluntly, there are some bad operators, and it’s been a race to the bottom,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said. “You don’t need to hawk. You don’t need to show plastic food to get customers. We’re gonna get rid of all of that. The floor for behavior is going to be much higher.”

The city said the signs will be removed within two weeks. A new code of conduct is expected to go into effect that will come with more crackdowns on some sidewalk maneuvers of restaurant operators.

However, owners will still be allowed to post their menus outside of their establishments.

“Some of our customers come from overseas,” Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian said. “They’re not clear on what they’re getting. I’ve heard from the community. I’ve seen it myself that there are some bad operators taking advantage of people. That has got to stop.”

City officials expect the updated code of conduct to go into effect in the fall.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the measure for the second — and possibly final — time in September. Commissioners believe by October, they will have a new code of conduct for sidewalk restaurants and its operators to adhere to across the city.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.