MDPD officer arrested for allegedly dealing in stolen vehicles appears in bond court

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer arrested for allegedly dealing in stolen trucks faced a judge on Tuesday morning.

Officer Orestes Santiago Verdura allegedly set up the sale of two stolen pickup trucks delivered by another man, Ariel Sanchez, according to a confidential informant.

While on duty, Verdura allegedly took a payment made in official Miami-Dade County funds.

Verdura was arrested on June 4 in Miami Lakes and faces several charges along with Sanchez including one count of conspiracy to commit organized scheme to defraud, one count of organized scheme to defraud and two counts of dealing in stolen property.

Verdura’s bond has been set at $110,000.

He has been ordered by a judge to be held on house arrest with a GPS monitor, surrender his passport and to have no contact with Sanchez.

