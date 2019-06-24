MDPD officer, associate accused of dealing in stolen vehicles

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Miami-Dade Police officer and his associate for allegedly dealing in stolen vehicles.

According to investigators, MDPD Officer Orestes Santiago Verdura, a six-year veteran with the department, sold or brokered stolen trucks delivered by 38-year-old Ariel Sanchez.

Both men are facing four third-degree felony charges: one count of conspiracy to commit organized scheme to defraud, one count of organized scheme to defraud and two counts of dealing in stolen property.

The arrests are the culmination of an investigation conducted by the MDPD’s Professional Compliance Bureau and the Public Corruption Division of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Both men are being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $110,000 bond each.

