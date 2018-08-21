MDPD officer accused of kicking teen in head charged with assault

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has been relieved of duty after cellphone video showed him kicking a teenager who was already in handcuffs.

Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Gustavo De Los Rios was caught on camera kicking the teen on Feb. 14 and was charged Friday.

The incident happened along Northwest 57th Avenue near Miami Lakes.

Officers pulled a vehicle over, which was being driven by the teen’s mother. Prosecutors said the teen was a suspect in multiple burglaries.

Prosecutors said during the stop, the teen tried to fight back and hit an officer. The State Attorney’s Office said De Los Rios kicked the teen when he was already cuffed and on the ground.

“He’s down on the ground,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Kathy Fernandez Rundle. “He’s not moving; he’s under control. The officer just comes and gives him a kick with, I believe it’s his right foot, to the left side of his head. It’s not an aggravated kick. He sustained no injuries, but still, that is unacceptable.”

In May, City of Miami Police Officer Mario Figueroa was caught on video kicking at a subject already on the ground.

Figueroa was charged with assault.

In this most recent incident, the director of the Miami-Dade Police Department released the following statement:

“The Miami-Dade Police Department became aware of a concerning video involving the actions of one of our own. An investigation was immediately initiated in collaboration with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office. As a result, Sergeant Gustavo De Los Rios has been charged with misdemeanor battery. His actions are disappointing and do not reflect our agency’s core values. I assure our community that all allegations of misconduct, involving our personnel, will be vigorously investigated. No one is above the law. ”

De Los Rios has been with the Miami-Dade Police Department for 11 years, according to a spokesperson.

